Trustus Senior Care citizens launch EngAGE: Young At Art expo

ANYONE stepping into Rua Red Arts Centre at 11am on Tuesday, February 10, might have thought it was “11pm in a nightclub”.

Music filled the space, people were on their feet dancing, and laughter carried across the room. But this was no late-night crowd; those celebrating ranged from people in their 80s to children young enough to count their ages on one hand.

The occasion was the launch of EngAge: Young At Art, an exhibition conceived by artist Paula Mongey that highlights the importance of intergenerational connection within a healthy community.

Over the past year, Mongey worked closely with residents of Trustus

Senior Care, exploring different approaches to creative engagement and self-expression.

The residents in Trustus Senior Care also worked alongside children from Blossoms Crèche in Killinarden and Transition Year students from Kingswood Community College.

The result is a body of work and a shared experience that bridges generations through art, conversation and collaboration.

Councillor Mick Duff chaired the exhibition launch, welcoming guests before introducing a number of speakers who reflected on the impact of the initiative.

Ken Harmon provided the music for the event, coming out of a 50-year retirement to DJ the celebration.

His contribution added an extra layer of meaning to a project centred on participation and visibility at every stage of life.

Tess Bennett spoke about the value of creative outlets for older people while artist Paula Mongey delivered a powerful message about ageing and visibility.

Growing older, she noted, does not mean becoming invisible or fading away. Instead, she spoke about the importance of creative and intergenerational work in remaining vital, visible and able to share your voice.

The exhibition was attended by representatives from South Dublin County

Council Arts Office, Creative Ireland, the Arts Council, Work IQ, Trustus Senior Care, Blossoms Crèche and Kingswood Community College, alongside friends and family members.

It was an occasion that many present are unlikely to forget.

It is always “heartening” to see gallery spaces filled with community, particularly when the work on display carries such meaning for those involved.

The exhibition ran at Rua Red from February 10 to 18 and featured work by collaborating artists Ciarna Hackett (KiKi-na-art), Ria Ridge and Mary Guinan.