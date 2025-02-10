TUH talks mental health in the New Year

The start of each New Year is a time for resolutions, writes Professor Brendan Kelly, Consultant Psychiatrist at TUH and Professor of Psychiatry at Trinity College Dublin.

This year, if you are to make one resolution, it is wise to start with your health, in particular your mental health.

While physical health goals like exercising more or eating better often dominate our lists, mental health is just as crucial to our overall quality of life.

Here are some mental health resolutions to consider for the coming year:

Prioritise Self-Care: Commit to regular self-care practices that help reduce stress and improve your mood. This could include activities like meditation, journaling, or simply taking time each day to do something you enjoy. Remember, self-care is not selfish. It is essential for maintaining mental health.

Set Boundaries: Learn to say ‘No’ and establish boundaries in both your personal and professional life. Protecting your time and energy can prevent burnout and help you stay focused on what truly matters.

Foster Connections: Strengthen relationships with family, friends, and community. Social connections are vital for mental health, providing support during tough times and contributing to a sense of belonging and purpose.

Seek Help When Needed: Make a resolution to seek professional help if you are struggling. There is no shame in reaching out to a therapist or counsellor. Mental health is just as important as physical health, and sometimes we need expert guidance to navigate life’s challenges. Your GP is a good person to start with.

Practice Mindfulness: Consider incorporating mindfulness into your daily routine. Whether through meditation, mindful breathing, or simply being present in the moment, mindfulness can help reduce anxiety and increase our overall sense of well-being.

Set Realistic Goals: Aim to set achievable goals that promote balance and fulfilment. Try to avoid the trap of perfectionism, and instead, celebrate small victories and progress.

Limit Screen Time: Reduce time spent on social media and other digital platforms. Excessive screen time can contribute to anxiety, depression, and a sense of disconnection from reality. Try to put the phone down as much as possible.

By making mental health a priority in the New Year, you are investing in a happier, healthier future. Small, consistent efforts can lead to significant improvements in mental well-being, helping you face the challenges of the year ahead with resilience and optimism.

One of the most significant barriers to maintaining good mental health is the stigma surrounding it.

Many people feel ashamed or embarrassed to admit that they are struggling, fearing judgment or misunderstanding. This silence can be harmful, leading individuals to suffer alone without seeking the help they need.

However, talking openly about mental health is a powerful way to break down these barriers.

When we are open about our mental health, we create a supportive environment where others feel safe to share their experiences.

This openness can lead to earlier interventions, reducing the severity of mental health issues. Conversations about mental health can normalise the experience, showing that it’s okay to not be okay, and that seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness.

Talking about mental health also fosters empathy and understanding. When we listen to other people’s experiences, we become more aware of the challenges they face and can offer support. This can strengthen relationships and build a sense of community, reducing feelings of isolation.

Looking after mental health is not just about addressing problems when they arise. It is about taking proactive steps to maintain wellbeing.

This includes regular self-care, staying connected with loved ones, and being mindful of stressors. By prioritising our mental health in 2025, and encouraging open discussions, we can contribute to a culture where mental wellbeing is valued, and everyone feels empowered to seek the help they need.