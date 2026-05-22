‘Turmoil’ over car parking at finished apartment blocks

The apartment block on Airton Road, Belgard Road junction and (inset) an artist impression of the village enhancement scheme

A councillor criticised the parking provision at newly built housing developments in Tallaght and also responded to questions about her stance on spaces in the village.

Councillor Niamh Whelan noted that tensions between residents in recently opened apartment complexes and increased congestion on local roads have been results of inadequate amounts of parking being provided alongside much-needed housing for people.