Turnaround time for county council housing at an average time of 22 weeks

Echo StaffJune 30, 2025 9:24 am

The average turnaround time for council housing in between tenants is just short of 23 weeks.

That’s according to South Dublin County Council’s director of Housing, Social and Community Development, Elaine Leech.

“Our Housing Maintenance and Refurbishment section undertake re-let works on vacant housing stock throughout the county to ensure stock is brought back into productive use for letting as soon as possible,” she said in response to a question from Cllr Róisín Mannion (SF).

“To date this year, 78 council owned re-let properties were allocated with an average turnaround time of 22.43 weeks.”

Ms Leech also added that to date this year, 97 “new build council owned properties have been allocated”, with the average processing time for those properties currently at 12 weeks.

“It is important to note that processing delays can occur when there is a delay in the provision of crucial details or required documentation from the applicant,” Ms Leech concluded.

 

