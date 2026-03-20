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Uber signs a new deal with drone deliver company Manna
Manna has signed a deal with Uber, Bobby Healy (right) founded Manna in 2018

Uber signs a new deal with drone deliver company Manna

Maurice GarveyMarch 20, 2026 10:01 am

UBER has signed a deal with drone delivery company Manna that will see the US company launch drone deliveries for its Uber Eats customers across Europe.

The partnership, which will mark Uber’s first European launch of drone delivery, will combine Manna’s technology and Uber’s global platform and logistics expertise.

Manna, founded by Rathfarnham resident Bobby Healy in 2018, delivers all sorts of goods throughout Ireland and other European countries.

Its drones fly at speeds of 80 km/h and deliver items such as groceries and medicines within a 3km radius in under three minutes.

The Uber partnership will allow Manna to expand its aerial deliveries into more European cities.

The partnership will be tested in Ireland before being launched in cities elsewhere in Europe.

Manna already works with food delivery platforms such as JustEat and Deliveroo, primarily in areas of Dublin.

Sarfraz Maredia, Uber’s president of autonomous mobility and delivery, said: “Autonomous technology is shaping the future of delivery, whether it’s on the streets or in the skies. By combining Uber’s scale with Manna’s proven aerial expertise, we’re bringing fast, efficient and sustainable delivery to consumers and merchants alike.

“We’re proud to launch in Europe and excited to introduce this technology to more Uber Eats customers over time.”

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