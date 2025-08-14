Underdogs Templeogue sieze a draw in Parnell Park

TEMPLEOGUE Synge Street managed to secure a draw in their opening fixture of the Dublin Senior Football Championship against Ballymun Kickhams.

The match took place in Parnell Park last Friday with a final score of 2-15 to 2-15.

Manager Michael French spoke about the step-up in challenge.

“It was a step-up from what we would have played previously in the last couple of years. I was very happy with how the lads applied themselves. It was a good game.”

Templeogue had been underdogs heading into the game and found themselves down by a sizable margin during the second half.

Templeogue clawed their way back, managing to make up a six-point deficit in the last quarter of the game to secure a valuable draw for the side.

“There’s no easy games, it’s our first year up into Senior 1 level this year and had been down in Division 3 last year – we won’t get anything easier but it will be great now if we can kick on and get a bit of belief from that draw because it was a great result for the club.”

This is French’s second year involved coaching the team, he spoke on the development of the squad over the last couple of years.

“It’s an incredibly new group, but we kind of like to play attacking football and the new rules haven’t had much of an impact on it.

‘We didn’t like to play defensively so it’s just about lads enjoying themselves.

‘Summer was difficult because a lot of the lads had headed during the summer but they’re back now.

‘There’s an appetite for it and they’re receptive to what message you’re trying to get across.

‘We’ve great energy, great fitness levels and we’re sticking to it well. Come back to me at the end of the campaign and I’ll tell you!”

Templeogue do have a selection of top class talent at their disposal with the most high-profile being that of five-time All Ireland Winner and current intercounty player for Dublin, Niall Scully.

Scully showcased his class in the game against Kickhams notching an impressive 0-8 to ensure his side got something out of the game.

Luke O’Brien is another key member to mention who played his part on the day scoring 2-2 and keeping Templeogue firmly on Kickham’s heels.

Their next match will take place in O’Toole Park on August 23 against Whitehall Colmcille with a 3.30pm throw-in.