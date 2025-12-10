Verbally abusive cyclist arrested and later soils in garda station cell

A CYCLIST who was verbally abusive upon arrest for public intoxication later soiled a garda station cell a court heard.

Thomas Newman (58), Hallwell Park, Lucan, appeared before Blanchardstown District Court.

Garda Edward Harrington, told the court that on August 16, 2023, while on patrol, gardai were flagged down by a member of the public who reported that there was an intoxicated male on a bike in traffic.

Gardai observed Mr Newman “checking out a locked bike in a garden” and when they approached and spoke to Mr Newman, he “took off” on his bike heading towards Lucan.

When gardai caught up with Mr Newman, during the course of a “struggle”, Mr Newman shouted “Aids ridden cunt” to gardai.

He was conveyed to Lucan Garda Station and was “extremely intoxicated” at the station, soiling one of the cells and telling gardai “you have Aids.”

The court heard Mr Newman has 39 previous convictions including nine for public order offences.

Defence counsel said his client had a problem with alcohol in the past, lost his father around the time of the offence and “doesn’t have a great recollection of events.”

Mr Newman is a different man today, he is sober now, the sole carer for his son, and hasn’t come to garda attention since the date of the offence.

The court heard the defendant was willing to pay the €105 cleaning costs of the soiled cell.

Judge Áine Clancy said there was “particularly disgusting actions” on the night with what was said by the defendant and the soiled cell.

Judge Clancy ordered Mr Newman to repay the cleaning costs for the cell of €105 along with a further contribution of €200 towards garda charity Little Blue Heroes.

The matter was put back to March 4, 2026 at Blanchardstown District Court with a default fine of €500.

“If he has €305, I’ll apply the probation act,” said Judge Clancy.

Funded by the Local Courts Reporting Scheme