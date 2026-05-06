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Vietnamese dumplings, Indian samosas, and Turkish Delights
Olivia, Gal, Emma and Eva

Vietnamese dumplings, Indian samosas, and Turkish Delights

Echo StaffMay 6, 2026 9:58 am

Over 30 nationalities were on display at St Kevin’s Community College in Clondalkin on Wednesday, April 15 as they held their annual heritage day, reports James Roulston Mooney.

Thirty-six nationalities and cultures were represented at the annual heritage day – a special occasion where both staff and students of the school on Fonthill Road have the opportunity to celebrate and showcase their cultural backgrounds, with Nigerian, Ukranian, Spanish and more on display throughout the day.

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