Vigil for Josip on first anniversary of ‘shocking’ death
The incident took place on Grange View Road

Maurice GarveyApril 3, 2025 10:42 am

A VIGIL is being held on Thursday, April 3, for Croatian Josip Strok who died after suffering serious head injuries in an alleged assault in Clondalkin a year ago.

The candlelight vigil is organised by Clondalkin For All.

