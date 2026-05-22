Village Festival receives €7,400 in council funding
Clondalkin Village Festival received €7,400 in funding from South Dublin County Council to help with organisation and development.
The annual festival undoubtedly welcomes the funding, as organisers are planning a Community Award show in Orchard Lane Community Centre for the first time this June.
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