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Village Festival receives €7,400 in council funding
Clondalkin Village

Village Festival receives €7,400 in council funding

Echo StaffMay 22, 2026 1:47 pm

Clondalkin Village Festival received €7,400 in funding from South Dublin County Council to help with organisation and development.

The annual festival undoubtedly welcomes the funding, as organisers are planning a Community Award show in Orchard Lane Community Centre for the first time this June.

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