Vine Group Festival takes place

The Vine Groups’ Annual Euchariston harvest festival will be taking place this coming weekend, Friday, October 17 to Sunday, October 19 in the Church of the Incarnation, Fettercairn, beside Saint Anne’s School.

The Euchariston harvest festival celebrates the community and the positive aspects of the specific area where it takes place; each year, it is held in a different location within Tallaght to honour that particular area.

In previous years the Euchariston harvest festival has been held in Springfield, Belgard, and Jobstown. The location is between Brookfield and Killinarden.

The opening ceremony will take place this Friday at 7:30pm in The Church of the Incarnation, Fettercairn. There will be an information stall featuring local groups and representatives available to discuss the benefits of the area.

On Saturday 18, there will be a blessing for pets at 11am at the farm next to Saint Mark’s Community School.

At 2pm, an international concert will take place in The Church of the Incarnation in Fettercairn, followed by an international food fair at 3:30pm.

The Euchariston harvest festival will close on Sunday 19 after the 9.30am mass, where there will be refreshments and entertainment.

As Lidl was unable to sponsor their display this year, the Vine Group are hoping that people could donate fruits, vegetables, and autumn plants for the display; these can be brought to The Church of the Incarnation at 4pm on Thursday 16.

All of these will be given away after the closing ceremony on Sunday.

All events are free, and everyone is welcome, so spread the word and come along for more information, keep updated on the group’s Facebook and Instagram pages.