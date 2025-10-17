Search
Voice for Hope ‘was a really moving evening’ remembering loved ones
James Roulston MooneyOctober 17, 2025 9:27 am

Loved ones gathered at North Clondalkin Library on Thursday evening to remember and celebrate those they lost to suicide with music and the spoken word.

‘Voices For Hope’ featured intimate talks from Susan Doyle and Shane McDonald, members of the community who lost close family members.

