Wait times at driving test centre over double the national average
Wait times at Tallaght driving test centre were over double the national average in June, according to the latest figures from the CSO.
The Road Safety Authority have said they are currently looking for a “suitable location” for an additional driving test centre in south Dublin, as wait times in the Tallaght centre reached 34 weeks, more than double the national average of 16.8 weeks.
AUTHOREcho Staff
