‘Walk and talk’ invites people to 5km forest loop of Hellfire Club

Will take place on Saturday at the Hellfire Club

A group that works with people bereaved by suicide are holding a ‘walk and talk’ event at the Hellfire Club this Saturday.

HUGG (Support After Suicide) have launched HUGG Walks, a welcoming space where people can get outdoors, move at a comfortable pace and connect with others.

HUGG are inviting people in Dublin and surrounding areas to take part in a special Walk, Talk & Connect event on Saturday, September 27.

The 5km forest loop walk at the Hellfire Club, South Dublin, will take approximately 90 minutes and offers a safe, supportive way for people bereaved by suicide to come together, connect, and remember their loved ones.

The organisation was founded in 2017 by Fiona Tuomey, following the devastating death by suicide of her 11-year-old daughter Milly.

Driven by a desire to ensure that no one bereaved by suicide would have to go without support, Fiona set up HUGG’s first support group in 2017 and HUGG was established as a registered charity in 2018, on Milly’s birthday.

HUGG focuses on “postvention” services, an important part of suicide prevention. Postvention refers to activities that occur after a suicide to help reduce the risk of further suicides or suicidal behaviours and promote hope for people bereaved by suicide.

“The impact of suicide is devastating. Everyone deserves accurate, timely information and signposting to appropriate supports to help navigate this unique grief,” founder Fiona said.

The HUGG walks are led by experienced walkers with support from HUGG volunteers, bringing together the power of nature, gentle exercise, and shared understanding.

Walk leaders will go at an easy pace to facilitate everyone on the walk. The aim is to stroll, giving people the time and space to enjoy the scenery and to allow for conversation while walking through nature, should walkers wish to chat.

Walkers should be advised that this walk is a dog free event.

A free bus service with pickups in Naas, Blessington and Tallaght will operate on Saturday morning for anyone who wishes to attend.

Collection points and times are: 9.30am – Sallins Road, Naas, Co. Kildare (W91 KV96), 10am – Blessington Square, Wicklow (W91 YR67),10.30am – Rua Red Arts Centre, Tallaght, Dublin (D24 KV8N).

Registration is essential so for more information and to register, please visit HUGG.