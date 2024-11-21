WATCH: Active South Dublin October Sports Team Commercials senior hurlers
Commercials senior hurlers lifted the Intermediate Hurling Championship crown.
The Rathcoole side secured the title when they overcame the challenge of Naomh Olaf by three-points in a thrilling encounter in Parnell Park.
AUTHOREcho Staff
