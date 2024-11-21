Search

WATCH: Active South Dublin October Sports Team Commercials senior hurlers

Echo StaffNovember 21, 2024 12:42 pm

Brian delighted with Swim Performance Coach Award

Sport

BRIAN Sweeney of Templeogue Swim club was announced as Performance Coach of the Year at the 2024 Swim Ireland Awards for the...

WATCH: Active South Dublin October Sports Star Kyla Doyle

Videos

BOXER Kyla Doyle won gold in the welterweight division at the World Youth Boxing Championships in Budva, Montenegro. The Whitechurch Club member...
