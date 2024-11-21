Search

WATCH: Active South Dublin October Sports Star Kyla Doyle

Echo StaffNovember 21, 2024 12:41 pm

Brian delighted with Swim Performance Coach Award

BRIAN Sweeney of Templeogue Swim club was announced as Performance Coach of the Year at the 2024 Swim Ireland Awards for the...

Tallaght Martial Arts athletes shine at WAKO European Championships

SEVERAL talented athletes from Tallaght Martial Arts (TMA) have returned from the WAKO Senior & Masters European Kickboxing Championships in Athens, where...
