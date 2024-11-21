WATCH: Active South Dublin October Sports Star Kyla Doyle
BOXER Kyla Doyle won gold in the welterweight division at the World Youth Boxing Championships in Budva, Montenegro.
The Whitechurch Club member claimed a unanimous decision in her final bout against Uldana Taubay.
Doyle scored 30-26 on three cards and 30-27 and 30-25 on the other two in the victory.
Read More
Brian delighted with Swim Performance Coach AwardSport
BRIAN Sweeney of Templeogue Swim club was announced as Performance Coach of the Year at the 2024 Swim Ireland Awards for the...
Tallaght Martial Arts athletes shine at WAKO European ChampionshipsSport
SEVERAL talented athletes from Tallaght Martial Arts (TMA) have returned from the WAKO Senior & Masters European Kickboxing Championships in Athens, where...
AUTHOREcho Staff
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.