‘We got it wrong’ with Jim as candidate
Jim Gavin shakes hands with Taoiseach Micheal Martin

Ellen GoughDecember 19, 2025 11:05 am

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin only had one meeting with Jim Gavin before endorsing him as the party’s presidential candidate.

The mood in the party has been described as “despondent” after an internal review into the former Dublin football manager’s botched campaign was presented to members on Tuesday evening, December 16.

