Weir Housing is shortlisted for Architects Public Choice Awards

The Weir Housing, an age friendly housing community located in Tallaght, has been shortlisted in the Royal Institute of Architects 2026 Public Choice Awards.

The project beside Tallaght Stadium , which was completed by Seán Harrington Architects, has been chosen alongside 44 other projects including 24 projects across Dublin, and six international projects designed by Irish architects.

This year’s shortlist highlights the vital role architects play in enhancing everyday life, not only through individual buildings, but by strengthening the civic fabric of our communities.

These projects demonstrate how outstanding architecture and design contribute to the success, longevity and value of public infrastructure, creating places that serve people for generations.

The RIAI received 174 entries across categories such as public use, urban design, conservation, adaptation and re-use, housing and sustainability.

Five architectural research projects were also shortlisted for the RIAI Awards and will be recognised in the awards presentation on 18 June.

The historic Bolands Mills site in Dublin has also been shortlisted for the Awards, following the transformation of the area into a new public destination.

The renewal of the site shows how heritage-led regeneration can reconnect communities with previously inaccessible spaces.

Other projects selected around Dublin include Greenville Terrace, O’Reilly’s Public House and the Royal Hospital Kilmainham.

RIAI President, Fionnuala May described the importance of recognising projects that contribute to their communities,

“The projects shortlisted for this year’s Award show how architecture can improve everyday life. From schools and educational buildings such as Project Connect at RCSI and the Special Educational Needs School in Letterkenny.

The RIAI Public Choice Awards is a wonderful opportunity for the public to choose the building or space that impacts them the most” she said.

This award is the only architectural award in Ireland decided by public vote and members of the public have been invited by the Royal Institute of Architects to vote for their favourite building or space before 5pm on Monday, June 15th.

Funded by Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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