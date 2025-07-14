Works to begin on derelict site where boy (12) was killed
Works are due to commence in the coming weeks to build 16 council apartments at a Tallaght site where a boy was killed by a fire over 20 years ago.
Over the years, councillors called on South Dublin County Council to act on the derelict shop units beside houses on Rossfield Avenue, where Stephen Hughes, a local 12-year-old boy, lost his life in 2001 in a makeshift den he built with friends.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
