Works to begin on derelict site where boy (12) was killed
Stephen Hughes lost his life in a makeshift den on Rossfield Avenue

Alessia MicalizziJuly 14, 2025 9:45 am

Works are due to commence in the coming weeks to build 16 council apartments at a Tallaght site where a boy was killed by a fire over 20 years ago.

Over the years, councillors called on South Dublin County Council to act on the derelict shop units beside houses on Rossfield Avenue, where Stephen Hughes, a local 12-year-old boy, lost his life in 2001 in a makeshift den he built with friends.

