Payton in Rathcoole not yet taken in Charge

SOUTH Dublin County Councillors called for the Council management to develop a better Taking In Charge (TIC) process and work with estates that were left behind for decades.

“Footpaths, road markings, drainage, green areas… These are the things the developers sit on, and for their own reasons they don’t finish them off, to the loss of residents,” said Clondalkin councillor Eoin Ó Broin (SocDems) who brought the motion forward.