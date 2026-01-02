The cost of an OT and getting reports can be very off-putting

“You don’t want to prohibit those that are most vulnerable.”

Criticism has been directed towards the cost of a grant for housing adaptions in South Dublin that includes providing spaces for people with sensory needs.

The Housing Adaptation Grant for People with a Disability is a grant you can get if you have a physical, sensory, mental health or intellectual disability.

An occupational therapist report is required to qualify for the housing adaptation grant in many cases, with the cost only partly refundable – up to €300 can be retained via the local authority.

Councillor Emma Murphy criticised this aspect of the grant and noted that some who wish to avail of the grant may not be able to afford the report.

Cllr Murphy said: “The affordability of that – not an awful lot of people might have the cost of getting an occupational therapist in to do that assessment.

“I know there needs to be an occupational therapist report but we do need to look at funding structures as well – that’s broad based right across our grant scheme.

“You don’t want to prohibit those that are most vulnerable from actually making an application because of a cost and having a cost before they actually apply for the grant.

“If they’re not successful, they’re at a loss as well.”

Another councillor in the region noted the importance of adaptations such as sensory rooms or spaces for people’s everyday lives.

Councillor Francis Timmons recalled a St Patrick’s Day Parade a few years back where a parent offered positive feedback after an experience with a sensory bus present.

He also mentioned his day job working with people with intellectual disabilities and noted that it was low cost and that the cost to get a report can turn people away from a grant that could help them.

Cllr Timmons said: “The cost of an OT and getting reports can be very off-putting for families, they don’t have it.”

Several local representatives pointed to the living situation of many people in 2025 and called for the council to do more for those with disabilities in a housing sense.

Councillor Niamh Whelan said that today’s housing crisis could see two or three generations of the one family living under the same roof, only compounding the need for dedicated sensory spaces in homes for those who need it.

Cllr Timmons hailed the council for their work on disability initiatives in other aspects and urged the local authority to consider making the process more affordable.

The Clondalkin councillor said: “These are the most vulnerable people in society, and it is life-changing in their quality of life.”

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has confirmed that there are no plans at this time to review the grants scheme.

