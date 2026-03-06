A MAN received a six-month sentence suspended for a period of 12 months following a breach of a Safety Order, a court heard.

The man and his ex-partner appeared at Tallaght District Court.

The court heard the couple met in 2021, had a child, which will be four in April, but had broken up.

While on a scheduled meet with the child and the mother in a restaurant in April, 2025, the man asked the woman if they could get back together.

This led to the woman contacting gardai, as this was not part of the conditions within the Safety Order.

Taking to the stand, the woman told Judge Patricia McNamara that the man was “attempting to control me and has no respect for me or the court’s boundaries.”

The man was not willing to voluntarily take part in the MOVE programme, which supports women and children affected by domestic violence because he does not believe it is applicable for him.

Defence counsel Ethan Foley said his client was willing to make a donation to the court.

“You need to realise the effect you are having on her,” Judge McNamara told the man.

Judge McNamara imposed a six-month sentence suspended for a period of 12 months under the Domestic Violence Act.

The man was told he may appeal the decision if he wishes.

