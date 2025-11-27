Young people have voices heard on important issues

Young people from across south Dublin had a chance to have their voice heard on important issues and local government decisions at the South Dublin Comhairle Annual Youth Conference (AYC).

Held in the Maldron Hotel Tallaght, on Thursday, November13, young people from all the schools and youth services in South Dublin County were invited to attend the AYC, which was organised by Foróige and South Dublin County Council.

South Dublin Comhairle members presented their work for the past year at the AYC, on the topic of ‘Social Media and Expectations on Young People’.

The members conducted a survey on what young people think about social media and its impacts on young people through live interviews and workshops with young people and online.

The findings form the basis of Comhairle’s social media campaign which encouraged young people to take time offline, use social media safely, explore other interests and see their friends in real life.

“Had a fantastic day today at my local Comhairle na nÒg’s Annual Youth Conference where I got the opportunity to be a MC for today and coordinate the activities throughout the day,” Conor Clifford, one of the Comhairle na nÓg delegates for South Dublin, shared.

“I also got the opportunity to meet the Mayor of South County Council, local TDs in my area and many enthusiastic young people who had amazing participation throughout the event.”

The highlight of the AYC was a mini hobbies fair, designed to showcase hobbies and activities young people can do in South Dublin, and featured Noise Dublin, Foróige, South Dublin Libraries and Active South Dublin.

Comhairle na nÓg directly involves children and young people in evolving local and national services and policies, with child and youth councils operating in each of the 31 Local Authority areas across Ireland.

Funded and managed by the Department of Children, Disability and Equality, the councils enable young people aged 12-17 to exercise their right in influencing decision-makers on the topics most important to them and empowers them with an input on the decisions being made by those in power.

With under-18s unable to vote, Comhairle na nÓg child and youth councils give young people a powerful forum to have their voices not only heard, but their rights, views and opinions taken on board in the creation and change of the policies and services affecting them.

Funded by The Local Democracy Reporting Sceheme