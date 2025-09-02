Younger ‘Wednesday’ hopes for a recast on Addams show
A Tallaght girl is hoping to be recast in hit show ‘Wednesday’ after having appeared as the younger version of the main character in the latest season which was shot in Wicklow and Dublin locations.
Seven-year-old Emily Ring was fascinated with Wednesday Addams since the age of three, said her mother Margaret Ring.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
GAA Club’s battle it out for warrior ArchieTallaght
Sixteen GAA clubs ‘from Tallaght and beyond’ will gather in St Anne’s in Bohernabreena for a charity tournament in aid of Archie...
Centre catering for intellectual disability patients overcomes challenges on concernsTallaght
An inspection of a disability centre in south Dublin found vast improvements on serious concerns raised during a previous inspection.The inspection of...
Pink-powered fundraising will see large-scale festive eventsTallaght
A Tallaght woman will be a Patient Supporter for this year’s Breast Cancer Ireland Very Pink Run.Back for another year of pink-powered...
Pupils return to classes on their new school siteTallaght
Pupils at Rathcoole Educate Together National School will return to classes this term at their new school site in Newcastle, but some...
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.