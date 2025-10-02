Youths steal bikes during school hours and throw stones at staff
The temporary removal of personal items like Playstations and smartphones has been suggested as a way to deal with consistent anti-social behaviour at a recent Dáil meeting.
Dublin Mid-West TD Paul Gogarty recommended this, along with increased CCTV investment for playgrounds and other high-value, high-amenity areas hit by recent anti-social behaviour and other methods.
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
