Youths steal bikes during school hours and throw stones at staff
The temporary removal of Playstations and smartphones has been suggested

James Roulston MooneyOctober 2, 2025 10:11 am

The temporary removal of personal items like Playstations and smartphones has been suggested as a way to deal with consistent anti-social behaviour at a recent Dáil meeting.

Dublin Mid-West TD Paul Gogarty recommended this, along with increased CCTV investment for playgrounds and other high-value, high-amenity areas hit by recent anti-social behaviour and other methods.

