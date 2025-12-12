100 new housing units available at Stonemount

Over 100 new properties in Ballyfermot have been made available to apply for by Dublin City Council.

103 new housing units located at Stonemount Park in Ballyfermot have made their way online as the latest in the council’s choice-based letting offerings.

Choice-based letting is an approach used for the allocation of designated Social Housing Units by local authorities across Ireland.

The competition for the properties is open on the council’s choice-based letting online portal until Friday, January 2, 2026, at 5pm, giving those who wish to apply for the social housing units four weeks to do so.

The Stonemount Park development is built on the former De La Salle National School site and the units available are split into three different types – one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units.

55 two-bedroom units are available as part of the latest phase, along with 33 one-bedroom spots and 15 three-bedroom places.

The site is well-serviced by bus routes that can take commuters from Stonemount to the city centre and is only a short walk from shops in the vicinity.

According to Housing Alliance, who represent the seven largest approved housing bodies in Ireland, the Stonemount Park project “goes above and beyond by providing BER A-rated social homes with estate managers and caretakers living on site to support our residents.”

The Stonemount Park development is managed by Iveagh Trust, who are among the seven AHBs in the Housing Alliance.

Dwyer Nolan Developments Ltd are in charge of the construction of the development, with over 800 units total expected to be delivered.

229 units were previously placed on the choice-based letting portal in the first two phases.

All properties are fitted with quality kitchens and bathrooms and are let unfurnished.

The rental charge will be based on household income and calculated in accordance with the DCC rent scheme. DCC previously stated there is no ‘right-to-buy’ on any of their housing schemes.

DCC will select the tenants via the portal and nominate them to the Iveagh Trust for housing.

The portal can be accessed at citizenhub.dublincity.ie by clicking choice-based lettings in the ‘Apply for it’ window or can be found in the services section also.