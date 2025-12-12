Search
Festive Santa Hat walk to support mental health
The St Anne’s Health & Well Being Committee & organisers , Sarah English Murphy, Glenda Murphy Smullen & Donna Doyle

Festive Santa Hat walk to support mental health

Echo StaffDecember 12, 2025 1:56 pm

A festive Santa Hat walk will take place in Dodder Valley Park in support of mental health in the community.

The walk, which will take place on Wednesday, December 17, is organised by the St Anne’s health and wellbeing committee in conjunction with Jigsaw, the mental health charity for young people.

