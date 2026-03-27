126 vacant homes brought back into use in 2025
Over 100 vacant social homes were brought back into use across South Dublin in 2025 after over €2 million in funding from the Government’s Voids programme.
126 vacant social homes were brought into active use in the county last year after the Government invested more than €2m under a programme that aims to acquire and refurbish properties and return them to the market in good time.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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