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126 vacant homes brought back into use in 2025
126 vacant properties were brought back into active use in the county

126 vacant homes brought back into use in 2025

James Roulston MooneyMarch 27, 2026 11:16 am

Over 100 vacant social homes were brought back into use across South Dublin in 2025 after over €2 million in funding from the Government’s Voids programme.

126 vacant social homes were brought into active use in the county last year after the Government invested more than €2m under a programme that aims to acquire and refurbish properties and return them to the market in good time.

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