Sacred Heart boxers impress

SACRED Heart boxing club have seen great success in recent weeks with the Killinarden outfit having fighters compete across a variety of championships and tournaments.

Jayden Wall secured gold in the 60kg weight class at the recent Boys and Girls National Championships with a win over European Champion Kieran McDonagh of Olympic Galway.

The fight was a fairly dominant display by Wall who secured a standing count in the first round of the bout and would go on to win via Unanimous Decision.

Born in 2011, The result makes Wall an All Ireland Champion and he will go on to face off against the 2010 born National Champion on April 17th for a chance to compete at the prestigious 4 Nations tournament which will be held in June.

His clubmate Keelan Tormey won a silver medal in his final at the tournament after an extremely competitive showing saw him just miss out on a win against Dylan Corcoran in the 63kg final.

Jessie Dam also won gold at the Third Level Championships representing Maynooth University with a win over UCD’s Robert Devilly.

Jayden Wall and Abbey Molloy also recently represented the club on the International stage with the Toth Akos memorial boxing tournament held in Hungary.

Wall performed exceptionally well to dominate two Hungarian opponents which secured him a gold in the U17 category while Abbey Molloy battled it out for gold with highly rated Hungarian fighter Patrica Petriman.

The fighters would compete in two bouts with Molloy earning herself a comfortable win in the first fight but Petriman would edge it in the second.

Molloy would be awarded the gold medal after winning more rounds across the two bouts.