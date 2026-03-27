Jesus Christ Superstar raises €2k for campaign

PEOPLE were “totally blown away” as the Vine Mass Group performed two nights of ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’, on March 6 and 8 in St Mark’s Church in Springfield and St Mary’s Priory in Tallaght, respectively.

Both nights were well attended, with an estimated figure of over 200 attending across the two nights, and in the process raised over 2000 euros for the ‘Help Us Help Others’ campaign.

These performances came to be when the Vine Group reached out to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Really Useful Group in 2025.

The feedback since the performances has all been extremely positive, with people being highly impressed by the “concept of live performance whilst all the scenes played out before them on the screens either side of the altar”.

All the comments were on how well Tallaght looked up on the screen, with one person suggesting they “ask South Dublin County Council for a job promoting Tallaght,” according to Joe from the group.

Other comments were on what a “truly impressive cast we had” with people of all ages and abilities and a truly international cast.

The Vine Group “fully intend” to continue with productions as a means of bringing people together while raising money for the ‘Help Us Help Others’ campaign, but they will stick to shows with a religious story, as they are a church-based group.

Next up for the Vine Group is the annual Living Passion, which takes place during Holy Week; more information will follow in the coming weeks.

If anyone would be interested in joining the Vine Group, contact Joe on 0876569223 or email vinemass@gmail.com.