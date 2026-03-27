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Old Schoolhouse on market for €725k which can be converted to apartments
The Old Schoolhouse in Lucan is for sale for €725,000

Old Schoolhouse on market for €725k which can be converted to apartments

Ellen GoughMarch 27, 2026 10:44 am

A former Montessori in Lucan with full planning permission to be converted to apartments is now on the market for €725,000.

McDonald Property “are delighted to present” The Old Schoolhouse, ideally positioned within the mature and leafy setting of The Spa Hotel Grounds in Lucan.

Formerly operating as a Montessori/childcare facility at ground floor level, the detached two-storey property is now vacant and offers excellent flexibility for a range of future uses.

The first floor comprises a well-presented two-bedroom apartment with an open plan kitchen/living room with fully fitted kitchen and its own separate entrance and is in very good condition throughout.

There is full planning permission (file number SD24A/0272W) for the extension of the ground floor accommodation and its conversion into two 2-bedroom residential apartments.

The existing ground floor space can also continue to be used for childcare or educational purposes or adapted for other commercial uses (subject to planning permission).

A more substantial redevelopment of the whole site may also be considered, subject to the necessary planning consents.

The property occupies a generous site with ample outdoor space, including a front garden area with car parking, a substantial rear garden incorporating an enclosed play area and additional lawned garden with mature trees.

The overall setting is particularly attractive, offering a peaceful and established environment while remaining within easy reach of all amenities in Lucan Village, including shops, schools, cafés, and public transport services.

The property is also conveniently located just a one-minute drive from the N4, providing easy access to Dublin City Centre and surrounding areas.

This is a rare opportunity to acquire a versatile property with strong residential and commercial potential in a highly desirable and convenient location.

Viewings by appointment, contact McDonald Property for more information.

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