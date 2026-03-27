Two homes planned for Cottages site

Planning applications have been submitted for four new homes on two separate sites in the heart of Lucan.

The two proposals would see demolition of existing sheds and subdivision of sites at both No 20 and No 51 Dodsborough Cottages, Lucan, to make way for “two new double-storey with loft five-bedroom semidetached houses” at each address.

Both owned by the same individual, the new houses will be known as 20A and 20B, and 51A and 51B Dodsborough Cottages respectively.

The pair of houses proposed for No 20 will “measure 158.5m2” each and will have “two new site access points from the private laneway to the rear facing Lucan United Football club”.

A letter from Lucan United FC, submitted as part of the application for No 20, said the club “fully support” the new builds and that “our neighbours are a vital part of our club and community”.

The houses at No 51 will each measure 217.7m2 and have two new site access points from “the private laneway to the rear south side of the site known as Shackleton Way”.

The owners have applied for a Part V Exemption for the two homes on this site.

Under current planning laws, the council may issue certificates of exemption to applicants/developers for smaller residential developments which are excluded from social and affordable housing requirements.

Section 97(3) of the Planning & Development Act, 2000 (as amended) states that stand alone developments involving the building of up to four houses, or development of housing on land of 0.1 hectares or less, will be exempt from the requirement to transfer lands to the Local Authority for social or affordable housing.

All four houses will each have space for two onsite car parking bays to the front of the properties.

Members of the public can submit observations on both of these planning applications through the South Dublin planning portal until March 30, 2026.

A decision is due from the council’s planning department by April 20.