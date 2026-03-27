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Ciara’s creative life at her school is recognised
Ciara Ní Rothláin, Gaelcholáiste an Phiarsaigh, Co. Dublin, with Award Presenter Chloe Ní Mhurchú, Producing and Programming Assistant, Gate Theatre.

Ciara’s creative life at her school is recognised

Echo StaffMarch 27, 2026 10:36 am

Ciara Ní Rothláin from Gaelcholáiste an Phiarsaigh in Rathfarmham has been recognised as Creative of the Year at the 2026 TrailblazHER Awards at TU Dublin Concert Hall for her outstanding contribution to the creative life of her school.

Ciara created a detailed portrait to honour her retiring principal, designed the 2024/25 yearbook cover, and developed the official ticket artwork for the school musical.

She also completed work experience at the Irish Museum of Modern Art (IMMA) and independently entered the Texaco Children’s Art Competition, demonstrating initiative and artistic ambition beyond the classroom.

Through her mini-company selling handmade cards at the TY Christmas Market and her involvement in set design and wellbeing space planning, Ciara has used her creativity to enhance school culture and foster stronger connections among students.

Her artistic vision, dedication, and ability to inspire others exemplify the spirit of the TrailblazHER Awards, recognising young leaders who make a meaningful impact both in and beyond their schools.

The 2026 TY TrailblazHER Awards ceremony at TU Dublin’s Grangegorman campus brought together students, teachers and families to celebrate a generation already creating positive change.

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