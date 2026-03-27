AbbVie named as one of the best places to work

Global biopharmaceutical leader, AbbVie, has once again been named as one of Ireland’s best places to work at the 2026 Great Place to Work Awards.

This recognition marks the 13th consecutive year AbbVie has featured among Ireland’s top employers. AbbVie remains the highest placed company in the biopharmaceutical / pharmaceutical industry across all categories.

Employing approximately 2,900 talented individuals across six locations in Ireland, including Dublin, AbbVie was ranked No. 3 Super Large Organisation in Ireland.

Great Place to Work Institute assesses the policies and practices in place in organisations under nine key areas including employee development, hiring practices, employee achievement recognition, and communication. It then benchmarks these against other organisations in each country.

The organisation publishes five different lists at its annual awards, including the Best Super Large Workplaces in Ireland (more than 550 employees). AbbVie was joined by 20 other companies on this roll call.

Great Place to Work has also recently recognised AbbVie as a Best Workplace for Women for the eighth consecutive year.

“This recognition is a tribute to the collaborative spirit and commitment of our people in building a truly inclusive culture at AbbVie,” said Dana Kendall, General Manager at AbbVie Ireland in Citywest.

“AbbVie Ireland is a Great Place to Work not only because of our focus on development, well-being and teamwork, but due to our shared purpose—making a real difference for patients across Ireland.

‘I am immensely proud of our team and grateful for the way we work together to create impact every day.”

Jim Flynn, CEO of Great Place to Work® Ireland, added: “I am delighted to congratulate AbbVie on being recognised as one of the Best Workplaces in Ireland 2026.

‘This recognition acknowledges the consistent effort put into creating an engaging, high-performing workplace, where people feel valued.

‘Being named a Best Workplace is a huge accomplishment, underpinned by trusted leadership, a clear commitment to people, and a genuine focus on sustainable organisational success. I commend AbbVie on this well-earned honour.”

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