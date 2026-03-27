Green light to restore derelict house into a medical centre

Plans to restore the derelict Airlie House in Lucan and convert it into a medical clinic have been approved by county planners.

The planning application submitted in January 2026 will see the renovation of the historic period house, including the demolition of some later extensions added to the house over the years, and the addition of a new two-storey side extension, as well as permission for change of use “of the remaining structure from use of existing dwelling to medical use”.

Internal “modifications and renovations” will convert the original house into consultation rooms, treatment rooms, storage, and a nursing station, while the new two-storey extension would accommodate the main reception, administration rooms, staff room, storerooms, consultation rooms, and other ancillary rooms.

Site development works and landscaping works will include the provision of “public open space, boundary treatment” and 26 car parking spaces with a set-down area in front of the new extension.

According to the architectural and built heritage assessment report attached to the planning application, noted that Airlie House, which dates from the 1840s, is “an example of South County Dublin’s 19th century architectural heritage” despite lying derelict and being vandalised “for a considerable number of years”, with many of the original interior and exterior features now destroyed.

“It will be of considerable value to have the building reused,” the report said.

Granting permission on March 5, the planning authority stated that the proposed development “would not seriously injure the amenities of the area or of property in the vicinity and would, therefore, be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area”.

Conditions attached to the decision require that a “suitably qualified Conservation Architect/Conservation specialist should be engaged throughout the project to supervise opening up/enabling works and the conservation works of the project”, and plans for how the “protected structure and original fabric and associated architectural features/elements will be safeguarded during the proposed works”.

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