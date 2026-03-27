Anthony to release his latest short film ‘Unattended’

INDEPENDENT Clondalkin filmmaker Anthony O’Reilly is set to release his latest short film, ‘Unattended’, a quiet and emotional story that explores family, memory, and the moments in life that stay with us long after they’ve passed.

The film centres around Jack, a man sitting alone at his kitchen table late at night.

As the silence of the room settles in, memories from his past begin to surface, bringing him back through moments of family life that once filled the house with warmth and noise.

What follows is a deeply reflective look at how quickly life can change and how the smallest moments can stay with us forever.

‘Unattended’ focuses heavily on atmosphere and visual storytelling, allowing the audience to experience the emotions of the characters through expressions, silence, and carefully composed imagery rather than relying on large amounts of dialogue.

The film moves between past and present, gradually revealing pieces of Jack’s life and the memories that continue to surround him.

What can you tell us about this film without giving too much away? What messages are you hoping viewers will take from it?

‘Unattended’ is a quiet, emotional story that explores grief, connection and the moments in life we often overlook.

Without revealing too much, it centres on a character at a point of isolation, and how a small, unexpected interaction begins to shift something internally.

The film looks at the weight people carry silently.

More than anything, I hope audiences leave with a reminder that everyone is fighting their own battles, and that simply being present for someone can matter more than we realise.

What has been your favourite part of working on it so far, and why?

The most rewarding part has been collaboration.

At this stage, what excites me most is seeing a script grow once other people step into it.

Watching actors find truth in a scene and bring their own interpretation to a character is always special.

When something on screen feels more honest than what you first imagined, that’s when you know the work is paying off.

What have been some of the biggest challenges you have encountered in this production, and how have you navigated them?

Like most independent films, time and budget are always challenges. Scheduling, locations and coordinating everyone’s availability can quickly become complicated. We’ve navigated it through careful planning and by building a team that genuinely believes in the story. Independent filmmaking relies heavily on trust and goodwill, and that spirit has carried this production forward.

This is your ninth short film; would you say that filming and production get easier with each new project?

I wouldn’t say it gets easier, but you definitely grow more confident.

Experience teaches you how to problem-solve quickly and stay calm when things don’t go to plan.

You learn to trust your instincts and make clearer decisions.

Each project still presents new challenges, but you approach them with a stronger foundation behind you.

When your first short film came out in 2018, could you have imagined reaching this point?

Honestly, no.

When I made my first short in 2018, the goal was simply to complete it and learn.

I didn’t think this far ahead.

I just wanted to keep telling stories and improving.

Looking back now, it feels surreal. It shows what consistency and persistence can build over time.

You are planning to shoot a feature film in Dublin this year. What differences do you expect compared to a short film?

No, not this year. I still have to get funding before stepping into something like that, but, I’m keeping most of the story details under wraps, but I’m hoping it will be shot in Mullingar and remain character-driven. The biggest difference is scale.

A short film feels like a sprint; a feature is a marathon.

It requires more preparation, longer schedules and sustained creative focus.

It’s a bigger responsibility, but one I’m ready for.

Who would you like to thank for helping you with this production?

Independent films don’t happen without good people. I’ve been lucky to work with a cast and crew who have fully committed to ‘Unattended’.

Zac Lee, who plays Jack, brought honesty and depth to a complex role.

Jemma Curran, as Aoife, delivers a subtle yet powerful performance that anchors the emotional core of the story.

Carmen Kane, who plays Sophie, brings a natural presence that adds real authenticity to the family dynamic.

A special thank you goes to my cinematographer and close friend Craig Johnston, who has shot most of my films.

After years of working together, we share a creative shorthand and trust that’s hard to replicate.

He understands how I see a scene and elevates it visually every time.

I’m also grateful for my wife, Nicola O’Reilly who helped me produce, and to my family and friends who continue to support the journey.

Every film is a team effort, and ‘Unattended’ is no exception.

We shot this short film over two days, with a budget of the price of lunch.

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