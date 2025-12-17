1,264 cancellations of number 13 bus in the last two months

The Bus 13 has been cancelled 1,264 times in the last two months

The 13 bus to and from Grange Castle was the subject of over 1,200 cancellations in the last two months.

The 13, which travels between Grange Castle in Clondalkin and Mountjoy Square, was cancelled or partially cancelled 1,264 times across the months of October and November.

The rate of cancellation was 13.7 per cent, meaning over one in every eight buses ended their journeys prematurely or before they began.

Councillor Darragh Adelaide has expressed outrage at the subpar public transport levels in the Clondalkin area and is wary of upcoming BusConnects changes.

Cllr Adelaide said: “The 13 is vital for Clondalkin. It’s the only bus that serves areas like Bawnogue, and it’s the primary means of transport to work, college, and school for many across Clondalkin.

“As part of Busconnects changes planned for next year, the 13 will be replaced by the new D3 route.

“This new route will not serve Woodford. Following Watery Lane, it will go down the New Nangor Road to Long Mile Road then Cork Street.

“This means many living in Woodford and Monastery will be losing a bus to town and to the village.

“Walking down to the New Nangor road to access the D3 will particularly impact older people and people with disabilities.”

The 13 is the fourth most cancelled route in Dublin in 2025, with just under 5,000 cancellations since January 1 – the local route has seen 4,827 cancellations since New Year’s Day.

The D3 route set to come in in 2026 will not service areas like Inchicore or St James’ Hospital, with the X55 filling some holes in this regard but not set to run constantly – only three times in the morning and twice in the evening.

The new spine route (D) and express route (X) are set to be brought in as part of a future BusConnects phase.

Cllr Adelaide does not feel that these new routes would adequately replace the existing 13, which has its own problems.

He believes that the local community need to put pressure on the NTA and the Government to get better service, pointing to work done by the Finglas Bus Action Group as a model.

“Clondalkin is a large and growing area which needs a reliable bus service or people will be forced to drive, making traffic worse.

“We have been waiting years for plans to bring the Luas to more of Clondalkin. Construction on this will not commence until 2029, and the project is aiming for completion in 25 years time.

“Plans to bring the MetroLink to Clondalkin have been shelved. This is simply not good enough, and residents in Clondalkin cannot wait a quarter of a century for access to decent public transport…

“…If we are going to get the service we deserve, we need a similar campaign in Clondalkin to put pressure on the NTA and the government.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.