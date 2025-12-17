1,100 homes expected to be delivered at Cherry Orchard development

At the sod turning for Cherry Orchard Point: Stephen McGee, Chief Operating Officer of Sisk Ireland & UK, Sharon Geraghty, Chief of Staff of the LDA, Minister Christopher O’Sullivan, Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Cllr Ray McAdam, Lord Mayor of Dublin, Richard Shakespeare, Chief Executive of DCC, and John Coleman, Chief Executive of the LDA. Photo by Mark Stedman

Lord Mayor of Dublin Ray McAdam, the Land Development Agency and others turned the sod as the Cherry Orchard Point development was officially launched on Wednesday afternoon.

Cherry Orchard Point is a new, mixed-use residential development with public amenity, community, retail and commercial uses, delivered by the LDA, in partnership with Dublin City Council.

Approximately 1,100 homes are expected to be delivered across all phases of development.

The first phase of the development was launched on Wednesday and is expected to be completed by Q2 2028, with a part of the phase, 1A, being carried out by John Sisk & Son Ltd.

Phase 1A of the development will deliver 389 housing units – 308 cost rental homes and 81 social housing units – across five apartment blocks.

Speaking at the event, Lord Mayor of Dublin Ray McAdam said: “Today marks a truly significant moment for Cherry Orchard. Turning the sod on this long-awaited development is not just the beginning of a building project — it is the beginning of a new chapter for a proud and resilient community.

“The people of Cherry Orchard have worked closely with Dublin City Council and the Land Development Agency to shape what this place will become, ensuring that new homes come hand-in-hand with new amenities, new opportunities, and renewed confidence in the future of the area.”

The homes will be A-rated with heat pump systems, solar panels and quality insulation.

A new public park and community spaces are also set to be delivered in Phase 1A as well as a supermarket unit, commercial/retail units, community, cultural and arts spaces, and a creche.

Phase 1 is expected to deliver 708 new homes overall — 547 cost rental and 161 social homes, with the overall delivery split into three parts – Phase 1B and 1C details are yet to be announced.

In total, Phase 1 will comprise 28 studio apartments, 263 one-bed, 368 two-bed and 49 three-bed apartments, ranging in height from four to 15 storeys.

Phase 2 of the project has received planning permission and will deliver 137 affordable purchase homes, comprising 13 two-bed houses, 88 three-bed houses, 18 two-bed duplexes, and 18 three-bed duplexes when complete.

The Minister for Housing James Browne TD said: “This development will provide over 1,000 new affordable and sustainable homes, as well as important retail and recreational amenities, providing a huge boost to current and future residents here in Cherry Orchard.

“We are responding to a housing crisis, and we need more homes like these across all tenures.

“On projects such as this, every unit delivered is a much-needed home.”

Phase 3 is expected to deliver around 250 new homes as the final step in the creation of the new development in Cherry Orchard.

Many of the homes will have views over communal parkland or landscaped courtyard gardens and all apartments will have a balcony or terrace space.

The completed development will sport landscaped open spaces such as a plaza, multipurpose amenity lawn, outdoor fitness trail, multi-use games area and a playground.

Cherry Orchard Point is designed to integrate with other local DCC projects in the area including the redevelopment of Cherry Orchard Park to provide a new sports hub and the creation of a village hub opposite St Ultan’s School.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.