Andy Connors mansion sold for €420,000

The home of a notorious Tallaght crime boss was snapped up off the market for a cut-price deal on Thursday morning.

‘Fat’ Andy Connors’ mansion was sold for €420,000, €60,000 more than the opening bid.

Andy Connors was the head of a Tallaght-based burglary gang that carried out burglaries across Ireland.

Connors was shot dead in one of his properties in Saggart in 2014 with his family present in the home at the time.

Bidding on the house was settled in ten minutes, with two bidders going back-and-forth before the initial bidder priced their opposition out.

The house was placed on the market after the Criminal Assets Bureau placed a €2.5 million tax bill on Connors’ widow, Ann in 2017.

‘The Villa’ is described by the auctioneers BRG Gibson as a spacious detached five-bedroom house with excellent potential for modernisation and refurbishment.

It is also described as being “well serviced by public transport, including Luas and Dublin Bus routes.”

The mansion is located on the N81 Blessington Road at the junction for the Citywest Road.

The house includes an entrance hall, open-plan kitchen and dining area, utility room, lounge, separate dining room, and a family bathroom at ground floor level.

Upstairs comprises five well-proportioned bedrooms, including a master with ensuite, together with a main bathroom.

It is in need of renovation and modernisation after falling into disrepair, offering an excellent opportunity for purchasers to modernise and finish the home to their own specification.

The site has been boarded up for several years and out of use, with Connors widow’ residing at ‘The Ranch’ in Saggart, the only house left on his previously large property portfolio.

The full site amounts to 1.1 acre and is described by the auctioneers as “generous”, fitted with a concrete yard in the rear.

The sale of the home comes 20 years after ‘The Villa’ was first put on the market by the family in 2005 after a tax bill was settled with the CAB.

In 2021, planning permission to turn the house into four apartments and retain a balcony was refused by South Dublin County Council.