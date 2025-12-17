€795,000 for Bohernabreena residence

This four-bed, four-bath detached residence on Ballymaice Lane, Bohernabreena is on the market for just under €800,000 and offers “space, privacy, and unmatched tranquillity.”

Nestled on a generous c. 1.8 acre/c. 0.73-hectare plot, this property provides the perfect blend of rural calm with convenient access to local amenities only a short drive to Old Bawn, Firhouse and Tallaght Village.

With internal accommodation spanning to 213 sq.m this property is perfect for growing families to utilise as much space as possible.

The downstairs floor plan consists of a living room, sitting room, fully fitted kitchen, utility room, sunroom, office space, a downstairs bathroom and a side garage to be used as a workshop or for potential conversion.

Upstairs is comprised of a great sized landing space consisting of four bedrooms, two of which are ensuite and a main family bathroom, with built in wardrobes in all bedrooms.

The private gated entrance provides security and a grand approach upon the property.

The wrap around garden offers sunlight throughout the day, excellent outdoor versatility and ample parking with a farm shed. A property that must be seen to be appreciated, this property is on the market for €795,000.