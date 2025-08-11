131 derelict properties in Dublin City Council

The number of derelict properties in Dublin city has more than doubled in the last four years.

There are now 131 derelict properties on Dublin City Council’s Derelict Sites Register, published on Monday, July 28, up from 74 on the list in January 2021.

Many of the properties listed on the register are multiple buildings on one street, such as seven cottages in Chapelizod – Nos. 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 10 and 11 Mulberry Cottages, Martin’s Row.

The council says that it currently has no plans to add any more properties to the register.

Co-founder of the Derelict Ireland movement, Dr Frank O’Connor, believes this number does not reflect the reality of dereliction in the capital.

“You’ll find there’s a huge inconsistency across the country in terms of how local authorities tackle dereliction,” he said.

“From our work across the country, we generally find that the recorded numbers of derelict properties are far lower than the actual number, and from the data we have collected, Dublin is no different.

“We see so much dereliction in Dublin, and it has a huge impact on the community. They lose out on the potential that property could offer to the area.

Figures released by the council earlier this year revealed that DCC is owed over €10million in unpaid levies on derelict sites across the city.

Properties on the Derelict Site Register are subject to an annual levy of 7pc of their market value.

The value of unpaid derelict sites levies owed to the council was €10.11million, according to figures released in response to a question from Northside councillor Feljin Jose (GP).

The council also revealed between 2020 and quarter three of 2024, they had received payments totalling €2.7million in derelict sites levies and interest from owners.

