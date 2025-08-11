Search
Young Harvey remembered as a ‘brave and beautiful boy’
Harvey Morrison Sherratt

Young Harvey remembered as a ‘brave and beautiful boy’

Ellen GoughAugust 11, 2025 9:55 am

A nine-year-old boy who died from a short illness, after waiting three years for much-needed scoliosis surgery, has been remembered as a “brave and beautiful boy”.

The funeral of Harvey Morrison Sherratt took place last Saturday, August 2, at Newlands Crematorium Chapel.

