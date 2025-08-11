Young Harvey remembered as a ‘brave and beautiful boy’
A nine-year-old boy who died from a short illness, after waiting three years for much-needed scoliosis surgery, has been remembered as a “brave and beautiful boy”.
The funeral of Harvey Morrison Sherratt took place last Saturday, August 2, at Newlands Crematorium Chapel.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Bin your gum when you’re done!Clondalkin
The Gum Litter Taskforce (GLT) took to the streets of Clondalkin, to promote positive gum litter disposal.As part of its Summer Roadshow...
Football frolics raise €10k for LauraLynnClondalkin
A Clondalkin family have raised over €10,000 for LauraLynn Ireland’s Children’s Hospice in memory of their son this weekend.Hayden McLafferty, who died...
Farewell Feargal – charismatic principal of Coláiste ChilliainClondalkin
A Clondalkin school has bid a fond farewell to their outgoing principal, who is set to retire just before the start of...
AUTHOREllen Gough
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.