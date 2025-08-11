Search
Adamstown bus route changes welcomed by commuters after lengthy campaigns
Adamstown bus route changes welcomed by commuters after lengthy campaigns

Echo StaffAugust 11, 2025 10:05 am

Dublin Bus has announced that two bus routes through Adamstown will be re-routed later this month.

A statement on their website on Tuesday, July 29 advised commuters that Routes C2 (Adamstown Stn – Sandymount) and X30 (Adamstown Towards UCD Belfield) will be re-routed from Sunday, August 24.

