Search
Céilí at the Crossroads set to be highlight in Glenasmole
Group of Irish Dancers at the céilí in Glenasmole last year

Céilí at the Crossroads set to be highlight in Glenasmole

Alessia MicalizziAugust 12, 2025 8:56 am

The Glenasmole Céilí at the Crossroads is always an “unusual event” bringing many families together, remarked Seán Lee from the organising committee.

Now at its 10th year, the event will take place on Saturday, July 19, starting at 7pm in Cunard, Glenasmole.

Read More


Céilí at the crossroads

Tallaght

Around 400 people enjoyed a dance in the name of tradition at the annual Céilí at the Crossroads in Glenasmole, Bohernabreena.The event,...

International award for Yemisi

Tallaght

The Chair of South Dublin Migrant Integration Forum, Yemisi Ojo, received an international award for her significant impact in community and humanitarian...

Driving with no licence or insurance

Tallaght

A MAN caught driving without insurance and a licence was disqualified from driving and fined at Tallaght District Court.Anthony Daly (51), with...

Scoring a personal goal for children

Tallaght

Republic of Ireland captain and Arsenal star Katie McCabe made a heartwarming visit to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin, creating unforgettable...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST