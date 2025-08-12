Céilí at the Crossroads set to be highlight in Glenasmole
The Glenasmole Céilí at the Crossroads is always an “unusual event” bringing many families together, remarked Seán Lee from the organising committee.
Now at its 10th year, the event will take place on Saturday, July 19, starting at 7pm in Cunard, Glenasmole.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
