Tallaght Community Council applauds volunteers and businesses for their active support for Tidy Towns

ADVERTORIAL

Tallaght Community Council (TCC) applauds and recognises the village-based businesses who have actively thrown their shoulders to the Tidy Towns effort this summer.

Some businesses like Fanagans funeral directors enable staff attend the Wednesday crews throughout the year, not just in summertime, to lend hands on support to litter pick the village.

Businesses like John O’Leary solicitors also support significant streetscape enhancements TCC-led initiated such as public art murals by hosting them on their premises.

Seven other businesses received praise from TCC for hanging colourful fresh flower hanging baskets outside their businesses.

These inject a cared for appearance into the village, inject much needed colour and help feed the bees.

The businesses supporting the 2025 hanging basket programme are: Dublin Formal Wear, JR Locksmith, Teresa Costello’s office, Paul Murphy’s office, Colm O’Cochlainn, Sherry Fitzgerald, Fanagans, and Café Aon Sceal.

“Supporting the hanging baskets programme brings a wonderful feature into the village but is a clear external sign of having pride in our village.

We thank the businesses for their confidence and pride in our village.

The scheme will be open to all businesses again next May.

The beautiful hanging baskets are locally sourced from Jackie’s Florists in The Square.

The quality of them speaks volumes, they are coming into bloom now and are uplifting.” Tara De Buitlear, Vice Chair of TCC 2025/26.

Amazing, Inspiring Volunteers

“We are hugely thankful for the businesses who support Tidy Towns, but the highest praise has to be reserved for the dedicated crew of volunteers who turn out every week, 50 weeks a year.” Tara continued.

“This group show impressive commitment, real pride and a sense of loyalty to the weekly crews that makes their effort extra special. From May 2024 to May 2025, this dedicated bunch clocked up over 1,200 volunteer hours. Their commitment is unwavering to Tallaght village.

They are inspirational and a joy to spend time with. If anyone wants to join a positive group where you only have to give 1 hour a week to feel positive, this is the group to join. We have painters, gardeners, litter pickers, sweepers and even meeter-greeters. There is a job for everyone, of all ages, who has a minimum of 1 hour to give to Tallaght village.”

The results of the Tidy Towns 2025 competition will be announced in late September. TCC are hoping for a steady increase on their score in 2024.

TCC are appealing to village businesses, customers of village businesses, residents within their Tidy Town defined area for the competition (see the advert) and anyone with a grá for Tallaght to help keep Tallaght village looking its best in August for judging. The Judges could arrive at any time to adjudicate the village.

A daily sweep outside your business or house, cutting the grass, weeding the kerb or footpath, or washing your business windows will make a difference. Help make Tallaght shine in the home strait of the competition.