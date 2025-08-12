NTA announces construction contract for BusConnects

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has today announced the awarding of the first construction contract under the BusConnects Dublin Infrastructure programme to GMC Group Ltd for the Liffey Valley to City Centre Core Bus Corridor Scheme. Construction on this scheme is scheduled to begin in September 2025.

The NTA has also confirmed the creation of a new Framework Agreement for construction contractors which features six highly experienced construction companies in John Graham Construction Limited, John Sisk & Son, Farrans Construction, Wills Bros Limited, GMC Group Limited and Jons Civil Engineering/Clonmel Enterprises Limited Joint Venture.

This framework will allow the NTA to procure contractors for future schemes with greater efficiency whilst bringing consistency in delivery and allowing scheme learnings to be applied across the BusConnects Dublin Infrastructure programme.

This marks a major milestone in the delivery phase of BusConnects Dublin, which aims to radically improve the efficiency, reliability and sustainability of Dublin’s bus network.

With planning approvals secured for all 12 Core Bus Corridor schemes by An Bord Pleanála, the programme is now moving from planning to construction phase.

BusConnects Dublin is the National Transport Authority’s programme to greatly improve bus services in the capital city.

One of its central pillars is the Core Bus Corridors project, which will deliver approximately 230 kilometres of dedicated bus lanes and 200 kilometres of cycling infrastructure across twelve key radial corridors.

These corridors will be delivered incrementally over the coming years with no more than four corridors being constructed at one time.

The Liffey Valley to City Centre Core Bus Corridor will be the first to proceed to construction, with an estimated total scheme cost range of up to €274m. This represents a significant investment in delivering sustainable transport in the capital.

The scheme spans 9.2 kilometres in length and will start at Fonthill Road and connect with the new Liffey Valley Shopping Centre bus interchange.

From there, it will continue through Coldcut Road and Ballyfermot village, before moving along Sarsfield Road, Grattan Crescent, Emmet Road, James’s Street, Thomas Street and High Street, ultimately tying into the existing city centre transport network. The scheme is expected to be completed in approximately three years.

Once complete, the Liffey Valley to City Centre Core Bus Corridor will improve the reliability and speed of bus services along the route through the provision of a total of 18.4km of bus priority in both directions.

Passenger numbers are expected to rise by 58 per cent on the route, supported by faster, more consistent journeys and a significant reduction in delays.

Walking and cycling are also projected to increase by 45 per cent, thanks to the inclusion of 13.3 kilometres of improved cycling infrastructure and enhanced pedestrian facilities.

The NTA has designed the framework of construction contractors to maximise efficiency of delivery speed, ensure high-quality outcomes and enable seamless coordination between construction teams across the capital. In addition to the Liffey Valley scheme, the Ballymun/Finglas to City Centre Core Bus Corridor Scheme is currently at the tender stage and is due to be awarded in Q4 2025, with construction to begin in early 2026.

It is also anticipated that the Tallaght Clondalkin to City Centre Core Bus Corridor will be brought to market in 2025.

BusConnects Dublin is expected to create up to 20,000 full-time equivalent jobs over the programme’s lifecycle. This will, in turn, benefit Ireland’s economy through investment in local infrastructure, local jobs as well as benefits for suppliers within the construction and public transport supply chain.