Dolcain House told to remove fence hoarding on their site

Dolcain House has been issued with an enforcement notice to remove hoarding

AN ENFORCEMENT order has been issued to the owners of Dolcain House in Clondalkin, requiring them to remove the fence hoarding at the site.

The former head office of SIAC Construction on Monastery Road has been accommodating migrant men since 2022.

Last year, a warning letter was issued to the owners of Dolcain House by South Dublin County Council following a planning complaint by a resident about the hoardings.

Randalswood Holdings Ltd submitted an application to SDCC last year seeking a “Section 5 Declaration” for Dolcain House, which was declared exempt from planning permission earlier this year.

Cllr Linda de Courcy (Ind Ire) previously asked SDCC why the exemption was granted when the warning letter was still outstanding.

She has been working on this issue for the last year after been contacted by a resident who made a planning complaint against the hoardings, and who felt the process was going nowhere with the local authority.

In March, The Echo reported that the council were waiting on a determination from the Department of Children regarding the hoarding.

On August 1, de Courcy received email confirmation from SDCC planning enforcement, which states that an enforcement notice has been issued to the owners of the site requiring them to remove the fence hoarding and remove all debris to an approved landfill site or salvage yard by October 1, 2025.

Cllr de Courcy understands at least two local residents made a complaint to SDCC.

“It wasn’t just one guy, I wonder how many more made a complaint? It is good that they are at least pro-actively doing what they should be doing. I had to go to the chief executive of the council, but they are acting on the enforcement order,” said Cllr de Courcy.