Search
1,400 homes set to be built on site bought for €25 million
The former CB Packaging site on the outskirts of Clondalkin Village behind the Mill Shopping Centre

1,400 homes set to be built on site bought for €25 million

James Roulston MooneyJanuary 2, 2026 1:13 pm

WATCH:

Read More


Reduce, re-use, recycle: I’m dreaming of a green Christmas

News

Christmas can be a difficult time for the environment because it produces an enormous amount of excess waste, and with the recent...

Private developer bids €5.3m for Coldcut site

News

The 26-acre Coldcut site has been agreed to be sold to a private developer from Sligo for €5.3m following the conclusion of...

‘You don’t want to prohibit those that are most vulnerable’

News

“You don’t want to prohibit those that are most vulnerable.”Criticism has been directed towards the cost of a grant for housing adaptions...
TAGS
Share This
OLDER POST