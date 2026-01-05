Man threw a knife from the rear car passenger window

A MAN who threw a knife from the rear window of car he was in, was remanded to appear for a restorative justice programme.

Rhys Murphy (21), Drumcairn Park, Tallaght, pleaded guilty to the charge at Tallaght District Court.

The court heard gardai were flagged down by a Ford Focus Mr Murphy was a passenger in, that was allegedly being chased by a Mercedes.

Garda Kate McLoughlin told the court that as gardai approached the vehicle at Glenview Park, they saw a knife thrown out the rear passenger window.

The accused never gave a reason for having the knife, which was produced in court.

Gardai could not locate the Mercedes the court heard.

Defence solicitor Michael Hennessy said his client was on a night out and getting lift at the time of the incident.

He was “handed this knife” and “did as he was told”, said Mr Hennessy who added his client feels he was “taken advantage of” and only had possession of the knife for a “split second.”

Mr Murphy has 10 previous convictions, mainly for road traffic matters.

Judge Patricia McNamara did not know “what type of friends” the accused was “hanging around with.”

“They handed you this knife which is a weapon. If you have a knife you are more likely to use it, you could get in a lot of trouble,” said Judge McNamara.

Judge McNamara noted Mr Murphy was a young man with his life ahead of him, his co-operation with gardai, and support from his family.

She remanded Mr Murphy on continuing bail for restorative justice programme to Tallaght District Court on January 16.

Funded by The Court reporting Scheme