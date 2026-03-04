‘15 years down the line and we are still going around in circles’ Esra’s sister

Berna Fidan holding a photo of her sister Esra Uyrun who is missing since February 2011

15-years-on from her sister’s disappearance, Berna Fidan is still searching for information about the day Esra Uyrun disappeared.

Esra (38), a wife and mother, was last seen on February 23, 2011, when she left her home on Collinstown Grove, Clondalkin at 7:20 am to get milk for husband Osgar and son Emin.