Search
‘15 years down the line and we are still going around in circles’ Esra’s sister
Berna Fidan holding a photo of her sister Esra Uyrun who is missing since February 2011

‘15 years down the line and we are still going around in circles’ Esra’s sister

James Roulston MooneyMarch 4, 2026 11:54 am

15-years-on from her sister’s disappearance, Berna Fidan is still searching for information about the day Esra Uyrun disappeared.

Esra (38), a wife and mother, was last seen on February 23, 2011, when she left her home on Collinstown Grove, Clondalkin at 7:20 am to get milk for husband Osgar and son Emin.

Read More


E-bikes are ‘blight on communities at the moment’

Clondalkin

ONE of the main reasons for this week’s e-bike/scooter operations across the county is that of “public safety”, according to Detective Superintendent...

‘A lot of love in the room’ at Relay for Life charity ball

Clondalkin

“There was a lot of love in the room.”Relay For Life raised in excess of €10k with their Valentine’s ball at the...

Comedian Enya delighted to be Grand Marshal in her hometown

Clondalkin

Clondalkin comedian Enya Martin has been announced as the Grand Marshal for this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade in the village in...

CCTV and garda work is preventing serious problems

Clondalkin

COPPER pipes and drones are among the ways that people attempt to smuggle contraband into Wheatfield Prison.Some people caught attempting this may...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST